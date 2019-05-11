WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia man faces multiple charges in connection with a shooting on Friday.

Keon Lamont Faison, 40, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and five counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to arrest warrant.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Faison shot a female relative after an argument outside his home. He also pointed the gun at another family member before leaving his house.

The victim is at the hospital and is expected to recover, according to the release.

According to LCSD, Faison turned himself in and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.