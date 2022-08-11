West Columbia Police report barricaded subject near Charleston Highway, F Avenue

Police said the incident followed a domestic situation.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are asking residents to stay clear of the 1400 block of F Avenue due to a barricaded person.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident began as a domestic incident but the victim is now safe. However, the subject is still barricaded.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area, which is behind the Super 10 store and the CVS pharmacy on Charleston Highway.

"The West Columbia Police Department is actively working towards a peaceful resolution to the incident," the department said in a statement.