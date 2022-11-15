Domestic violence shooting leads to barricaded incident in West Columbia

The 300 block of Westgate Drive was closed Tuesday morning while police and sheriff's deputies secured the scene

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 300 block of Westgate Drive in West Columbia was blocked off Tuesday morning as West Columbia Police investigated a situation involving a barricaded individual.

The area is off Wattling Road, near Augusta Road/US 1, close to Exit 111 to I-26 in Lexington County.

West Columbia Police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 15 about a shooting related to a domestic violence incident. A female victim was located and safely brought out of the residence while the suspect barricaded themselves inside the residence. The block surrounding area was blocked off and residents were asked to stay clear of the area.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department had a presence at the scene and assisted in this situation.

After noon, law enforcement was able to enter the residence and secure the area.