West Columbia Police search for missing teen

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police have asked for help finding a missing teen who may have run away.
The department shared on Thursday that 14-year-old Isabella Gomez Garcia was reported missing by her family on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said Garcia is about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. The police department didn't provide additional information regarding the teen, what she was last seen wearing or where she may be going.
The department urges anyone with information about her to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit CrimeSC.com. Tips through Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous. Tipsters can also contact Detective Todd at 803-794-0721, extension 197.