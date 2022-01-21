West Columbia Police seek missing 17-year-old

Jesica Noleia Reyes-Rodriquez reported missing Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Jesica Noleia Reyes-Rodriquez was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, leaving her home on North Street in West Columbia.

Reyes-Rodriquez is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Officers did not release if they think she may be in danger or if they believe she might be staying or traveling with someone at this point.