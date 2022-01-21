x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

West Columbia Police seek missing 17-year-old

Jesica Noleia Reyes-Rodriquez reported missing Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022
Credit: West Columbia Police
Jesica Noleia Reyes-Rodriquez

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Jesica Noleia Reyes-Rodriquez was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, leaving her home on North Street in West Columbia.

Reyes-Rodriquez is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Officers did not release if they think she may be in danger or if they believe she might be staying or traveling with someone at this point. 

Anyone with any information on where Ms. Reyes-Rodriquez might be, should contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers or by using the P3 tips app.

Related Articles

In Other News

Rail thefts leave train tracks trashed with package scraps in California