Fire is under control and being investigated by law enforcement

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department reports crews have a house fire under control in the 1600 block of Goldfinch Lane, off Hwy 378, in West Columbia.

Firefighters from City of Cayce Fire Department, County of Lexington, Irmo Fire District, and Columbia Fire Department assisted West Columbia Fire Department in getting the blaze under control.