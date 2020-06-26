x
Skip Navigation

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

crime

West Tennessee police find child in dog cage, room infested with snakes and rodents

Authorities initially went to the house on a tip about possible animal cruelty.
Credit: WBIR

PARIS, Tenn. — Three people are facing a multitude of charges after police found a caged toddler in a filthy Tennessee mobile home that also contained dogs, rodents and snakes. Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said authorities went to the home Thursday after receiving an anonymous tip about possible animal cruelty. 

He said they found the child in a 4-by-4 dog crate in the same room as snakes and rodents. He said authorities also found dozens of animals on the property, drugs and guns. 

Belew said three people face charges that include aggravated child abuse, aggravated cruelty to animals and manufacturing marijuana. 

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspects have attorneys.

RELATED: Roane County couple accused of abusing adoptive children waive preliminary hearings