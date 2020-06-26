Authorities initially went to the house on a tip about possible animal cruelty.

PARIS, Tenn. — Three people are facing a multitude of charges after police found a caged toddler in a filthy Tennessee mobile home that also contained dogs, rodents and snakes. Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said authorities went to the home Thursday after receiving an anonymous tip about possible animal cruelty.

He said they found the child in a 4-by-4 dog crate in the same room as snakes and rodents. He said authorities also found dozens of animals on the property, drugs and guns.

Belew said three people face charges that include aggravated child abuse, aggravated cruelty to animals and manufacturing marijuana.