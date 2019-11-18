COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempting to introduce contraband into a prison and criminal conspiracy while visiting an inmate at Goodman Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Jack Michael Kibler, of West Columbia, was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. The contraband charge stems from Kibler hiding 12 grams of loose tobacco wrapped in black electrical tape in his medical boot and bringing it into the prison on Broad River Road.

The contraband was found during a shakedown at the institution, and officers found evidence of conspiracy with an inmate through phone calls.

The marijuana and methamphetamines were found after Kibler consented to a search of his vehicle and a canine officer found the drugs.