Have you seen this vehicle? Police search for clues in West Columbia murder

Driver, passengers in truck may have information investigators need to solve crime

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators with the West Columbia Police Department are asking for help in identifying and locating the driver of a truck pictured in surveillance footage at the scene of a serious crime.

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, West Columbia Police began investigating the murder of 48-year-old Michael James Williams at Riverside Retreat apartments on North Lucas Street.

During the course of the investigation, surveillance cameras caught footage of a vehicle of interest early Tuesday morning at the apartment complex around the time of the murder. Police would like to locate the owner and occupants of what appears to be a mid-1990's Chevrolet Silverado. The truck appears to have one fog light and multiple stickers on rear window, and a silver tool box in the bed.