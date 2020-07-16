Have you seen this vehicle? Police search for clues in West Columbia murder

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators with the West Columbia Police Department are asking for help in identifying and locating the driver of a truck pictured in surveillance footage at the scene of a serious crime.
On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, West Columbia Police began investigating the murder of 48-year-old Michael James Williams at Riverside Retreat apartments on North Lucas Street.
During the course of the investigation, surveillance cameras caught footage of a vehicle of interest early Tuesday morning at the apartment complex around the time of the murder. Police would like to locate the owner and occupants of what appears to be a mid-1990's Chevrolet Silverado. The truck appears to have one fog light and multiple stickers on rear window, and a silver tool box in the bed.
Anyone with information on this particular truck or information pertaining to this murder is asked to call the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers of the Midlands by using the P3 Tips App or by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.”