Search for answers continues after 6-year-old killed in hit-and-run over the weekend

According to Columbia Police (CPD), the child, Kayden Valdez, was at a party with his family before the accident occurred.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators continue to search for answers in the death of a Columbia six-year-old killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

It happened near old Latino’s Sports Bar and Grill on Percival Road.

According to Columbia police, the child, Kayden Valdez, was at a party with his family before the accident occurred.

Kevin Resendiz, who said he’s the owner’s son, was visiting the venue on Tuesday to allow leftover party items to be gathered.

“Obviously, we’re all distraught that something horrible happened, and our thoughts and prayers are going out to the family,” Resendiz said. “Something like that shouldn’t have happened, And to hear that it was a hit-and-run, that somebody just couldn’t take responsibility for what happened, that’s not okay.”

“We’re looking to kind of, hopefully, see whatever we can do. We want to see if there’s anything that we can help with,” Resendiz said.

The building is located in Richland County at 2401 Percival Road, and the accident happened within the 2400 block of Percival Road, according to police.

The exact location is unclear, but Columbia police did confirm that orange markings, one by the road and another in the parking lot of the sports bar, are a part of their ongoing investigation.

"With the help of the Richland County Sheriff's Department, since the venue is in the county's jurisdiction, we're trying to determine collectively how and why the child was alone at the time and how he made his way to the road," said Jennifer Timmons, spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department.

According to documents News19 received from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called by the coroner’s office in response to possible “child neglect.”

The sheriff’s department tells News19 they are also investigating an unnamed person, who they say is suspected of using alcohol at the time of the incident.

Richland County deputies and Columbia police continue to question witnesses and check surveillance video for any potential leads.

“If you saw anything, if you know anything, if you were at the venue at the birthday location at 2401 Percival Road, do the right thing and let us know," Timmons said.

The car involved is possibly a dark-colored sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.