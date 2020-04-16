WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the White County Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested and charged with First Degree Battery of an infant.

On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m., the White County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a place of residency at Stoney Ridge Circle in Beebe regarding a 9-month-old infant with injuries.

Deputies say the baby was transported to the White County Unity Health Emergency Room by his mother before they arrived.

A criminal investigation was initiated, and detectives with the White County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hospital where it was learned the infant had injuries to his head and back.

Throughout the investigation, Patrick Lee Hillhouse, Sr. was developed as a suspect after learning that he was responsible for the child when the injuries occurred.

The child was transported to a hospital in Little Rock after learning that he appeared to have a skull fracture, which was later confirmed by health professionals.

Hillhouse was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery in the 1st Degree and was booked into the White County Detention Center. Hillhouse later spoke with Detectives and provided a statement of his involvement.

On Wednesday, Hillhouse attended his bond hearing and was issued a paper bond in the amount of $5,000 dollars.