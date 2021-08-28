Will Rogers, the SC sheriff's captain who survived ambush in 2015, has died

Authorities said Rogers, in retirement, remained an advocate for law enforcement and spoke out against similar violence to what he experienced.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A retired South Carolina deputy who, just years earlier, survived an ambush attack in the line of duty, has died.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news that Captain Will Rogers had died on Friday night. The sheriff's office didn't provide additional details regarding the circumstances of his passing but described him as one of the county's heroes for what he overcame.

According to sister station WSPA, Rogers was at a gas station in Moncks Corner speaking with a customer when he was shot several times by a masked man who then hijacked a car and escaped.

Days later, his family issued a statement regarding the shooting and how the gunman "left our father there to die."

But he didn't die. He survived.

"He survived an ambush attack, in the line of duty, in 2015 that doctors never expected him to survive," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said that he became an outspoken advocate for law enforcement and spoke out against violence similar to what befell him. Rogers served his community for more than 30 years, the sheriff's office said.