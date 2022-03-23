x
Man arrested, charged after turning himself in for homicide in Richland County, police say

William Santos was arrested and charged for killing Marcus Outen in Hopkins in Feburary.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — A man has been arrested and charged for the killing of 30-year-old Marcus Outen in a February shooting in Hopkins.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of 33-year-old William Santos after he turned himself in to investigators on March 23. 

According to deputies, Outen was outside of his home in Turning Leaf Drive in Hopkins when Santos approached him and shot at him multiple times in the upper body. Outen was taken to a local hospital where he died from injuries.

Santos has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He currently remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

