Three men wanted after kicking door, ransacking home and shooting man

Witnesses said three men armed with guns kicked in the door, demanded money and ransacked the home before dragging a man out and shooting him.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are looking for three men after a shooting left one man seriously injured in northeast Richand County on Sunday.

Deputies say they were called to a home in the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard 10 a.m. Sunday after a shooting incident.

Upon their arrival, deputies say they found a man with gunshot wounds in both the upper and lower body. The victim was transported a local hospital, where he remains.

According to investigators, witnesses at the scene said the door was kicked in by three men armed with guns. They said the gunmen asked multiple times where the money was and ransacked the home. One of the victims was dragged outside where he was shot.

The suspects are described as three Black males, all dressed in black with hoods on their heads and masks on their faces. One of them was wearing a camouflage mask and had a scar on the left side of his face.

Crime Stoppers of The Midlands Midlands Crimestoppers serves 16 counties across the Midlands of SC: Aiken, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chester, Clarendon, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, and Saluda. Midlands Crimestoppers will continue to receive tips from the public; however, staffing has been drastically reduced in response to the most recent CDC Guidelines associated with the Coronavirus Pandemic.

If you have any information about the shooting or the suspects, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: