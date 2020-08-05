WINNSBORO, S.C. — A Winnsboro man was arrested for growing marijuana after an alarm call brought deputies to his home on Thursday.

On Thursday, Fairfield County deputies say they responded to an alarm call at a home on Doty Road Extension in the Winnsboro area of Fairfield County. Upon arrival, deputies say they found a window that had been broken during a possible burglary attempt.

Following standard protocol for alarm responses, deputies say they checked the exterior of the home and through the broken window saw marijuana plants growing in buckets. Based on that observation, deputies then obtained a search warrant for the home.

During a search of the home, deputies say they found and seized an elaborate marijuana growing operation, including marijuana plants, a ventilation system, heating and cooling systems, chemicals and grow lights.

Angelo A. Noce was arrested for manufacturing marijuana and transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center.