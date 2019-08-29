WINNSBORO, S.C. — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Fairfield County.



Charles Bouknight was arrested in connection to a shooting incident that happened on August 17 in the Poplar Street area of Winnsboro.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, Bouknight turned himself in at the Fairfield County Detention Center Wednesday. He was formally served warrants for 4 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Bouknight is currently awaiting a bond hearing at the Fairfield County Detention Center.