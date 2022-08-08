Police update on shooting that injured two teens in Winnsboro

Winnsboro Police are asking anyone with information to come forward

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Two kids were shot in the legs on Friday as they sat on the wall of neighborhood in Winnsboro.

Both teens are doing well and the injuries are non-life threatening.

The shooting took place around 4pm on NInth street at the entrance to the Chatham Forest neighborhood according to the Winnsboro police.

"On Friday approximately at 4:00, several kids we're sitting on a brick wall at the Chatham Forest sign, and then a vehicle came by and fired several shots," Chief John Seibles says "We were able to determine there we're at least five sitting on the sign, and the 2 injuries we're leg injuries both of 'em we're shot in the leg."

Major Peter Jackson with Winnsboro Police says the kids injuries are not life threatening.

According to the Fairfield County School District Superintendent, the two injured in the shooting attend Fairfield Middle, which is a block down the street.

While the incident has shaken up the community, resident Bertha Walker was sitting on her front porch in her favorite chair as the car drove by and fired shots, "I heard a car come by and I hear some shots and I thought it was some firecrackers, then I heard one of the boys say 'Oh my Gosh, I've been shot, I've been shot'...I heard about seven shots and I just panicked and called the police, to come over."

The shooting has now left Walker afraid, "It scares me the way things are going now, it really scares me".

When asked if she feels safe, she says, "Not like I wan t to be."

Winnsboro Police say they plan to enforce additional patrols around the neighborhood in the coming weeks as the police department is still working on the investigation.

Major Jackson says, "We do have a suspect that allegedly drove a gray-colored vehicle, I am going to talk to some people and we will hopefully we'll have that wrapped up today."