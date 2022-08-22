James Parker is facing charges in the death of his mother Joanna Parker.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Winston-Salem is accused of setting his mother on fire and killing her, according to Winston-Salem police.

Investigators said they responded to Lyons Street before 11 a.m. Monday.

Officers found Joanna on the porch of the home after they got there.

Police said she was in fact suffering from being set on fire and officers were able to extinguish the fire.

Investigation revealed James was upset with Joanna so he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire.

Joanna was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

James is facing charges for murder, according to police.

Joanna’s death makes the 22nd homicide in Winston-Salem this year compared to 24 this time last year.

If you have any information about Joanna Parker’s death call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

