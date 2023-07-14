Woman facing criminal charges after accused of tying Husky to pole then abandoning it

A warrant has been issued for her arrest months after the incident was recorded and posted to social media.

HOUSTON — A 21-year-old woman who is accused of tying a Husky to a pole at a southeast Houston gas station -- and then abandoning it -- is now facing criminal charges.

"She tied it to a handicap pole and got back in the car and left," said Jason Hutchinson, who recorded the TikTok video that has been viewed over 10 million times.

Police were called and now, four months later, the Harris County District Attorney's Office is pressing charges against the owner.

"Once you assume custody, that animal is your responsibility until you make arrangements by the assumption of custody from someone else," said Lindsey Bondurant, who works in the DA's office.

Prosecutors said they know times are tough and wait times at shelters are long, but in Texas, you can't just dump an animal.

"That does not absolve you of the responsibility of the animal," Bondurant said. "It is your responsibility to rehome them to a shelter, to a neighbor, however."

Hutchinson is happy he not only found a good home for the dog but also glad justice will be done.

"I feel like finally, someone did something about it," he said.

If found guilty, the woman faces anywhere from probation to one year in jail.