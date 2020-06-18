CONROE, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged after Conroe police said she grabbed a 1-year-old child by her throat while providing unlicensed childcare services out of her home.
Andrea Sanchez is charged with injury to a child.
Police said Sanchez was running an unlicensed daycare out of her Conroe home under the name "4Moms4Dads." The home is in the 1500 block of South First Street.
On Feb. 28, a woman picked up her 5-year-old sister and her 1-year-old daughter from Sanchez's house. The 5-year-old girl explained how Sanchez grabbed the younger girl by the throat while screaming, "Shut up," according to court documents. The girl said other children were trying to sleep and the 1-year-old girl was being loud.
When questioned, Sanchez told investigators that she lifted the child by her throat because she "has a fat neck" and she was trying to clean her.
Several children told investigators that Sanchez would choke other children, including her son, according to court documents.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective J. McGrew at 936-522-3591 or email him at jmcgrew@cityofconroe.org.
