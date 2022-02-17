Lexington Co. Sheriff: Local bookkeeper was cashing in, stole nearly $200K from employer

The woman is accused of writing more than 240 checks to herself over her eight years of employment.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Lexington County authorities say a woman from neighboring Saluda County had been stealing from a local business for years until she was finally caught.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 55-year-old Robin White Hipp has been charged with breach of trust after an investigation opened by one of the department's investigators.

That probe started when a Leesville business contacted them about money that was missing from an account.

"Based on our review of the evidence, we determined Hipp stole at least $189,000 from the business," Sheriff Jay Koon said in a pre-prepared statement.

The department added that this sum was the result of more than 240 checks Hipp wrote to herself over her eight years of employment as a bookkeeper. The department didn't provide the name of the business in question.