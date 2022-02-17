Lexington Co. Sheriff: Local bookkeeper was cashing in, stole nearly $200K from employer

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Lexington County authorities say a woman from neighboring Saluda County had been stealing from a local business for years until she was finally caught.
According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 55-year-old Robin White Hipp has been charged with breach of trust after an investigation opened by one of the department's investigators.
That probe started when a Leesville business contacted them about money that was missing from an account.
"Based on our review of the evidence, we determined Hipp stole at least $189,000 from the business," Sheriff Jay Koon said in a pre-prepared statement.
The department added that this sum was the result of more than 240 checks Hipp wrote to herself over her eight years of employment as a bookkeeper. The department didn't provide the name of the business in question.
Saluda County deputies arrested Hipp on Thursday and Lexington County deputies took her to their detention center. She has since been released on bond.