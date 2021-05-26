Woman arrested after boyfriend suffered fatal injuries from being hit with car

John Elva Tisdale, 69, was trying to prevent his girlfriend from driving impaired around 6 p.m. on May 13 when he was hit by the car.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter woman is being charged with reckless homicide after Sumter Police say her boyfriend suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a car she was driving.

Janie Delores Jones, 54, was initially charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. That charge was upgraded after John Elva Tisdale, 69, died from his injuries and an autopsy was performed.

Tisdale was trying to prevent Jones, who was operating Tisdale's minivan, from driving impaired around 6 p.m. on May 13 when he was hit by the car, according to the police report.

The report also states a passerby detained Jones and helped aid Tisdale until officers and other first responders arrived.

Tisdale was initially taken to Prisma Health Tuomey and later transported to a Richland County hospital where he died May 18.

Findings from the autopsy determined Tisdale’s injuries contributed to his death.

Jones was booked May 13 at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

This investigation in ongoing.