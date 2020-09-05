SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County investigators seized marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs during the execution of a search warrant on Thursday, May 7.

According to the department, 138 grams of marijuana, 60.96 grams of fentanyl, 56.2 grams of heroin, 56.2 grams of tramadol, 14.56 grams of methamphetamine and 2.97 grams of morphine were seized.

According to the report, they also seized seven firearms, two of those had been reported stolen.

Shaquanna Spencer, 30, was arrested at the scene and charged with: trafficking in fentanyl, more than an ounce; trafficking in heroin, more than an ounce; trafficking in methamphetamine; possession of a schedule IV controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of a stolen firearm; and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

According to SCSO, they are getting search warrants for two other people in connection to the findings.

The drugs and guns were found at a home half a mile from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.