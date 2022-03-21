Woman arrested after she gave her baby to a stranger on the street, Corpus Christi police say

A witness took the baby into their arms and immediately called 911, according to officials.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman has been arrested after police said she gave her newborn to a stranger over the weekend while walking down a Corpus Christi street.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to the area of Comanche St. and Port Ave. on Sunday night around 10:30 for reports of the woman walking down Comanche St. asking strangers to take her baby.

When officers arrived in the area, they quickly found the mother of the baby. Officials learned during an investigation that a witness stopped to talk to the mother and the mother handed her baby, who was less than 2-weeks old, to that person. The witness took the baby into their arms and immediately called 911, officials said.

Medics were called to check on the child and the 25-year-old mother, as officials said it seemed the mother was under the influence of an unknown substance. The mother was checked out and then placed under arrest for abandoning or endangering a child, which is a felony.

Investigators from Child Protective Services were called and the baby was placed in their care, CCPD officials said.

There are several areas around town where mothers can take their infants if they are in crisis.

In Texas, the Baby Moses Law, also known as the Safe Haven Law, designates hospitals, free-standing ERs, EMS stations and fire stations as safe baby sites.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.