ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A woman was arrested after a traffic stop yielded various illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

According to the office, a licence plate violation led to the arrest.

Fran Roberts, 35, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Roberts and a passenger were stopped on North Road near Walmart around 1 a.m. Friday when the tag came back for the wrong car, according to OCSO.

When the women refused to give deputies consent to search the vehicle, K9 “Duke” indicated the vehicle had drugs during a walk around, according to the report.

Deputies located Mollie, two large clear bags containing what appeared to be methamphetamine, different-colored pills and bills of U.S. currency containing a powdery substance believed to be cocaine, according to the report. Digital scales and plastic bags were also found inside the vehicle.

OCSO

When Roberts was searched by correctional officers at the Orangeburg County Detention center, a small bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine was found in her clothing.

Along with K9 Duke, OCSO deputies Kyle Hardison and John Ott conducted the traffic stop.