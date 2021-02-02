Woman charged with murder of man found dead in Columbia fire

Jamira Davis, 20, was arrested Monday, Feb. 1 and is charged with murder in the killing of Brandon Burden, 42, on Jan. 22.

HOPKINS, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a woman in connection to a house fire that left a man dead.

Jamira Davis, 20, was arrested Monday, Feb. 1 and is charged with murder in the killing of Brandon Burden, 42, on Jan. 22.

According to the report, deputies were called to 100 block of American Avenue around 7:30 a.m. for a suspicious house fire at the request of The Columbia Fire Department.

The body of a man was found in the house after the fire was out. According to the report, the man had been shot multiple times.

It was determined that Davis was responsible for the shooting.