Woman arrested in connection to shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has charged a 29-year-old female in connection with a shooting incident where one person was injured.

Vanessa S. Brown, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Brown is accused of shooting a male acquaintance after an argument on Randall Avenue Extension on November 28, 2020.

The victim is still in the hospital with those injuries.

