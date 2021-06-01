x
Woman arrested in connection to shooting incident

Vanessa S. Brown is accused of shooting a male acquaintance after an argument on Randall Avenue Extension on November 28, 2020
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has charged a 29-year-old female in connection with a shooting incident where one person was injured. 

Vanessa S. Brown, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime. 

Brown is accused of shooting a male acquaintance after an argument on Randall Avenue Extension on November 28, 2020.

The victim is still in the hospital with those injuries. 

All persons arrested/charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

