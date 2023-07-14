Woman arrested for shooting at car on Lexington County road

The Little Mountain woman was charged with two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Little Mountain woman is behind bars, accused of shooting at two men as they were driving down the road, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said.

Breasia Bowers, 21, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on the information detectives have gathered, Bowers fired shots the night of May 28 from a car that was following a car with the two shooting victims inside,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They were riding on Lazy Brook Drive in Little Mountain.”

Sheriff Koon said that the gunfire did not hurt the two men, but their car was hit and damaged.