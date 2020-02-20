CHARLESTON, S.C. — A woman has been arrested after a video went viral showing a car nudging a crossing guard in Charleston.

In the video you can see the guard let children across the street when a car comes up to her, touching her. She can be seen in the video trying to stop the car but it never stops. It keeps pushing her until it pushes her enough to go around her.

The incident occurred on January 24, 2020 at 7:42 a.m.

During the investigation, deputies researched multiple recently registered vehicles matching the description of the suspected vehicle and identified a vehicle registered shortly after the incident. Deputies developed probable cause and arrested the driver.

Shareatha Monique Generic Price is charged with Disregarding a School Crossing Guard Directing Traffic and Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Minor Personal Injuries (Hit and Run).

Her bond hearing will be Friday at 9 a.m..