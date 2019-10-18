CALIFORNIA, USA — A woman is facing charges after asking a Lincoln police offer help her find the car she allegedly stole.

According to Lincoln Police, Lynette Stewart, 37, waived down an officer around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

Stewart told the officer she had run out of gas somewhere nearby but couldn't seem to find her car after walking away with her gas can.

After describing the car, the officer remembered seeing a vehicle matching the description a few blocks away and offered to give Stewart a ride back to it.

Once the officer saw the car, he checked the vehicle status only to discover it has been reported stolen in Cameron Park a day earlier.

Stewart was arrested for vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamine. She was booked at the South Placer Jail.

READ NEXT

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Family reunites with 'Sloan,' the support dog stolen during Stockton car theft