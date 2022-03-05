Woman attacked with bleach at Maryland mall, police say

Montgomery County Police say two women pushed the woman down, kicked her in the face and sprayed bleach in her face.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police are looking for two women who are wanted for first-degree assault that happened last month. Police say the women shoved another woman to the ground, kicked her in the face and sprayed her with bleach.

On Friday, April 15, police responded to Wheaton Westfield Mall to investigate a reported assault.

When police arrived around 8 p.m., they found out a female was inside the mall when she was approached by two other women, those two women suspects approached the victim and pushed her down on the ground.

Once on the ground, the suspects began kicking her in the face. One of the suspects then sprayed bleach in the victim’s eyes prior to leaving the mall, police said. The severity of the victim's injuries was not released by police.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video and police are asking for help identifying them.

The suspects are described as two women in their late teens. The first suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweater, a black bonnet, and black and purple shoes. She was also carrying a white purse. The second female suspect wore her hair in long black and blonde braids, blue jeans, a black hooded sweater and blue, black and white Nike high top sneakers, investigators said.