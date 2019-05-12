LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is looking for a woman wanted in connection with multiple bank fraud incidents.
According to a Facebook post from the Lexington Police Department, the woman has been involved in multiple bank fraud incidents in the Town of Lexington and drove a Toyota Camry with a South Carolina license plate QQP408, which is not registered to this vehicle.
Those with information are asked to contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.