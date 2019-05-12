LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is looking for a woman wanted in connection with multiple bank fraud incidents.

According to a Facebook post from the Lexington Police Department, the woman has been involved in multiple bank fraud incidents in the Town of Lexington and drove a Toyota Camry with a South Carolina license plate QQP408, which is not registered to this vehicle.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: