Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have searching for a suspect who they say came at a victim with a chainsaw during a recent assault.

Officers say they intend to charges 23-year-old Tiera Burgess with assault and battery first degree.

Investigators say back on September 9, Burgess got into an argument with the victim at a place in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive. The argument got physical, and officers say Burgess hit and kicked the victim, causing some injuries.

Officers say Burgess also came at the victim with a chainsaw, but officers did not say she caused any injuries to the victim with the tool.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect involved with the Assault and Battery First Degree, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

