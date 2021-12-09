Woman charged with attempted murder after gunfire in Columbia Costco parking lot

Despite the gunfire, there were no injuries reported and no known damage.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A woman has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder following a mid-afternoon shooting outside a busy store on Wednesday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to 507 Piney Grove Road, the address of the Costco Wholesale store, around 2 p.m. following reports of shots fired.

They then found a victim who said that the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Vashni Harris, fired multiple shots at them following a dispute. Harris was located at a nearby gas station and taken into custody without incident, a spokesperson for the sheriff's department said Thursday. She's now being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Authorities haven't provided any additional information about the motive behind the shooting but said that both parties knew each other before the incident. The shooting happened outside in the parking lot, the sheriff's department said.