Woman charged with DUI in deadly Lexington County crash

The crash happened on Calhoun Road near Brookhaven Court on Saturday morning.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead and another has been charged following a Saturday morning car crash in Lexington County.

Corporal David Jones said that the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Calhoun Road near Brookhaven Court to the southeast of Swansea. Jones said a 2014 Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Calhoun Road when it went off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.

The crash killed a passenger, identified as 40-year-old Michael Nelvin Gordon of Gaston, and resulted in the driver, 40-year-old Darlene Michelle Richardson, being taken by helicopter to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Richardson was later arrested and now faces a felony charge of driving under the influence (DUI) involving death. She was later booked into the Lexington County Detention Center and has since been denied bond.

Authorities said Gordon was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.