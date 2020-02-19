SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Pinewood resident has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after failing to alert emergency services following a traffic incident that resulted in a fatality.

Christina J. Butler, 30, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after she failed to alert emergency services following a traffic incident that resulted in a fatality on Oct. 5, 2019.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol, conducted a joint instigation and determined that 36-year-old James Antonio Gooden died of blunt force trauma to the head after falling from Butler’s vehicle.

According to the investigation, the victim climbed on the back of Butler's car after an argument and fell off of the moving vehicle, hitting his head on the road.

Butler was indicted for continuing to drive away and for failing to call emergency services, even though she reportedly did not know Gooden had died at the scene.

Butler was given a $15,000 surety bond during an arraignment hearing at Sumter County Judicial Center on Feb. 18, 2020.

“I remind all motorists that it is your lawful duty, no matter the circumstances, to report any kind of automobile injury or death as soon as possible,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “I also want to commend the cooperating agencies on this joint investigation.”