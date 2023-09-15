71-year-old woman charged in shooting of romantic partner near Summerton

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is in jail accused of shooting and killing a 71-year-old man following an alleged argument on Monday.
The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office arrested Norine Sanders Brown, also 71, in the shooting death of Henry Everett Allen, with whom authorities said she was in a relationship. Authorities said the shooting happened on Homer Drive near Summerton.
Investigators said Brown and Allen got into an argument over the admission of infidelity by the victim. Authorities said Brown shot Allen sometime during the argument, and he died.
Brown was charged on Friday with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and taken to the Clarendon County Detention Center. The sheriff's office said the manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, and the weapon charge has a maximum sentence of five years.