71-year-old woman charged in shooting of romantic partner near Summerton

Authorities said the woman faces up to 30 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and five years on a gun charge.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is in jail accused of shooting and killing a 71-year-old man following an alleged argument on Monday.

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office arrested Norine Sanders Brown, also 71, in the shooting death of Henry Everett Allen, with whom authorities said she was in a relationship. Authorities said the shooting happened on Homer Drive near Summerton.

Investigators said Brown and Allen got into an argument over the admission of infidelity by the victim. Authorities said Brown shot Allen sometime during the argument, and he died.