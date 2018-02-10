Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Richland County woman is now being charged in connection with the death of an elderly man in her care.

Betty Miles, 75, is facing a count of neglect of an elderly adult resulting in death.

Back on June 27, Henry Harmon was found dead at Miles Residential Care on Koon Store Road, which Miles owns. Initially, Miles was charged in July with four counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult in connection with the treatment of four patients at the facility. But officers on Tuesday announce this new charge.

Records show her license was revoked two years ago due to repeated code violations

© 2018 WLTX