COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a woman who was shot early Thursday morning has died.

Officers say the victim was shot in the lower body just after 6 a.m. in the 2700 block of Brady Street. She then walked over to Carnegie Street seeking help.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.