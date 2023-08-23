Woman dies in Sumter-Lee Detention Center after being held for two months, waiting for bed to open at state mental health facility

Hosanna Dinkins was found unresponsive in her cell around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers say. She was waiting to be transferred to a mental health facility.

SUMTER, S.C. — An investigation is underway in Sumer after officials say a woman died at the county jail early this morning. Authorities say 26-year-old Hosanna Dinkins was found unresponsive around 2:30 a.m.

Assistant Jail Director Maj. Chanae Lumpkin says officers found Dinkins unresponsive in her cell when they went to get her for a shower.

“We had a few officers that were present along with our nurse who was already there that was planning on assisting. Once they actually made it to the cell, they noticed that she was unresponsive,” Lumpkin explains. “First aid measures were started, along with CPR between the nurses and the officers until EMS arrived.”

But first responders were unable to revive Dinkins, Lumpkin says.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Dinkins was not being held on any criminal charges, but had been at the detention center since June 28, waiting to be transferred to a mental health facility

Lumpkin says waiting for available space can be a long process.

“There is no timetable. Unfortunately, we found that the process sometimes can be lengthy. So we may have individuals that will sit for a matter of months, sometimes a matter of years before there's an available space and they're able to be transferred per that probate order,” Lumpkin explains. “A lot of times, of course they already have an extensive history in the courts and also along with the Department of Mental Health.”

Right now, Lumpkin says she would estimate there are about 15 other people without criminal charges currently waiting in the jail to be transferred to a mental health facility.

According to state law, however, “no person who is mentally ill or who has an intellectual disability shall be confined for safekeeping in any jail.”

A representative from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health tells me the most appropriate place for a person to wait for an opening at a facility is in a hospital, not a detention center.

But in certain cases, Lumpkin says the probate court gets involved.

“For us, unfortunately, once they're ordered by a judge, then by law, we actually have to house them until such time as the bed space becomes available,” Lumpkin says.

While they are in the detention center, Lumpkin explains each person is “individually unique” and is treated accordingly.

“Through our booking process and through the orders that we receive and whatever information that we may receive, you know, from the arresting officer or for the transport officers if they're coming in from court, we take all of that into consideration. They go through a classification process,” Lumpkin details. “If we deem that they're not suitable or they really won't function well within general population, then we do our best to make sure that we keep them isolated because sometimes the behaviors may not mix. And we don't want to place them in a situation where we can potentially put them in harm's way.”