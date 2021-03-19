SC woman disconnected child from ventilator causing death, SLED says

According to the report, the woman is being accused of disconnecting a medical ventilator that was assisting the child's breathing functions.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — State agents say a Sumter County woman took a child off a ventilator, an action that investigators caused the child's death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Sharma Ladile Harris, 37, with voluntary manslaughter.

According to SLED agents, the woman is being accused of disconnecting a medical ventilator that was assisting the child's breathing functions back on June 13, 2020. The child was off the ventilator for a total of 10 hours, according to the warrant.

Agents say the ventilator was deemed medically necessary to assist with the child's breathing, and that based on the investigation and expert medical opinion, they felt a criminal charge was necessary.

According to SLED, they were directed to investigate and gather information on this child fatality by South Carolina law.

Harris was booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.