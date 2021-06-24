Woman driving, talking on cellphone killed in crash after running stop sign, police say

Police said Chandler Chavis, 24, of Trinity was killed in the crash Thursday morning after running a stop sign while talking on her cellphone. Investigators said Chavis was on S. Lindsay Street when she ran the stop sign and was hit by another driver in the intersection of W. Green Drive. Police said she was thrown out of the sunroof after the vehicle flipped on its side. Police also said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.