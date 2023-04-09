ARLINGTON, Va. — Brand new locks and a doorbell camera are now installed on Monica Dudley-Weldon's front door at the Arbors of Arlington on South Old Glebe Road after she woke up to find a man unlocking her front door.
"I heard the creaking and then I opened up my app to check the notification and I was like is that a ghost," said Dudley-Weldon.
Her Nest camera surveillance video captured the moments a man opened her locked door and poked his head inside. She says she watched as he backed away and shut the door. She ran over and re-locked it as soon as it was closed.
"I'm thinking I know I locked the door and the whole time I'm thinking how in the heck does he get in," she recalled.
Dudley-Weldon said she then grabbed her gun from a safe and called 911, but as she waited for police, the man was able to unlock her door again.
"I was scared at first, but then I got angry," she said.
Dudley-Weldon posted fliers all over her building with his picture and a strong message.
"I'm locked and loaded," she said. "If anyone wants to try and get in here they have a risk of being shoved and I don't want to have ever done that to protect myself but if push comes to shove I wouldn't think twice."
Arlington County Police say the 22-year-old man has been charged with unlawful entry. He also lives in the building and reportedly told officers that he went into the wrong unit.
However, Dudley-Weldon says the door was locked and that his explanation just doesn't add up.
"It's a violation. This is my home and my safe space," she said. "Whether he did anything to me or not he should have never been here."
