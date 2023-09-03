Woman found dead along Aiken County road; investigation underway

The sheriff's office is working with the Aiken County Coroner's Office to determine the woman's identity.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Aiken County authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found alongside a road on Sunday afternoon.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said someone discovered the body near the intersection of Salley and Veterans roads around 1:30 p.m. The caller said the woman appeared to be dead, and Aiken County Emergency Medical Services confirmed it when they arrived.

Now, the sheriff's office is working with the Aiken County Coroner's Office to determine how the woman died, whether there was foul play suspect and who she was.