Son charged after 72-year-old mom's dismembered body found in garage during welfare check, deputies say

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Robert Barnes, 36, was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with a corpse after the remains of his mother Lucila were found.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is accused of killing his mother, chopping up her body and hiding the remains in a wooden crate in a northwest Harris County garage, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Robert Barnes, 36, was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with a corpse after deputies found the remains of 72-year-old Lucila Barnes. Gonzalez called it a "sad and horrific case."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the victim was found Thursday morning in the garage of the victim's home in the 11100 block of Cactus Point Circle.

Family members told investigators they had gone to the home to check on Lucilla because they hadn't heard from her since Tuesday. But they said Robert confronted them with a rifle and refused to let them inside the home so they called the sheriff's office.

“Actually brandished a firearm outside the residence and was not cooperative with investigators when they first arrived on scene,” Brown said. “And wouldn’t let anybody else inside the house. That’s what led the deputies to eventually get a search warrant to go inside the house.”

Deputies returned with the warrant on Thursday and found a lot of blood inside the home but no sign of Lucila -- until they checked the garage.

According to the sheriff's office, Barnes confessed to killing his mother and dismembering her body.

Update to scene on Cactus Point: a deceased body, with signs of trauma, has been discovered at the residence. Identify of person is unknown at this time. Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are conducting scene investigation. #HouNews https://t.co/heMWkkLMQd — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 21, 2021

At last check, Robert Barnes was behind bars in the Harris County Jail.

People living on Cactus Point Court are stunned to hear about what happened inside this home on their block.

Brandon, a neighbor said, “We just see her out gardening and lawns and that kind of stuff like normal things.”

He said they’re shocked after hearing what happened inside the home.

“We were all very neighborly,” Brandon said. “She was very nice. We got to, we talked to her probably more during the freeze than anything else and everybody, everybody here is super friendly and nice.”