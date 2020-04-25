CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man is in jail after a woman says she was held against her will and assaulted for five days at a South Carolina home by a man she met on an online dating site.

Christopher Austin Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday night on charges of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The woman told deputies she met Harris through the online dating site Plenty of Fish. When she went to meet Harris, she said a third party picked them up and took them to a home on U.S. Highway 17 in the Awendaw area that Harris and five other people occupied.

While at the home, the woman said she was punched repeatedly and sexually assaulted while being locked in a bedroom, fearing that resistance would subject her to further beatings.

The victim said that after Harris accused her of flirting with someone else in the house, he beat her with a metal rod and stomped on her face. At some point, the victim said she picked up a machete that Harris had used to threaten her and started swinging it at him.

During the commotion, the woman said other occupants of the house intervened and she escaped through a window. One of the others took her to a hospital in Mount Pleasant.

The victim was being treated for multiple facial fractures and other injuries.

Harris is being held without bond at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.