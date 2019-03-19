Sumter, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter man and woman are facing charges in connection to the sexual assault of a woman.

Craig Allen Till, 35, and Rebecca Allyn Miles, 31, are both facing charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

Officers say on March 16, Miles and Till forcibly held the victim down at a home in the county. They then began removing her clothes and blocked the door to the room, preventing her from leaving.

According to deputies, Miles then held the woman down at times while Till forcibly had sexual intercourse with the victim while she resisted.

The victim later reported the crime to law enforcement, and said she'd also see drug activity while at the home.

When officers went to the home Sunday, they said they saw a large amount of marijuana on the coffee table. They also found Till, Miles, and another man, 26-year-old Billy Joe McCoy Jr.

Investigators say they found two large grown tents, and a running fan and dehydrator unit. They also found multiple planters with 2-to-3 foot marijuana plants.

Officers say they also found marijuana seedlings.

Deputies say Till admitted that he was growing marijuana to perfect his methods so that he and Miles could move to Colorado to professionally produce the plants to supply dispensaries.

Till, Miles, and McCoy are each charged with manufacturing marijuana.