COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in located a woman wanted in the assault of a COMET bus driver.

According to RCSD, they received CrimeStoppers tips about the woman who assaulted the driver. She has been identified as 28-year-old Mariah Folks. Now, investigators are asking the public help find Folks, who is wanted for assault and battery 3rd degree.

The incident happened on Apr. 28, 2020, while the bus was stopped at 7201 Two Notch Road. It was captured by the surveillance camera on the bus.

According to the driver, the suspect was complaining that the bus was leaving later than expected. When the suspect became increasingly agitated, the driver told her that she could not ride on the bus.

That’s when the suspect attempted to hit the driver in the face. The driver was able to dodge the swing, but was hit in the shoulder.

Anyone who knows where Folks may be is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips app or by calling 888-CRIME-SC.