Woman identified in White House ricin incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The woman who is suspected of sending a letter containing the poison ricin to President Donald Trump last week has been identified.

2 On Your Side has confirmed that Pascale Ferrier, from Canada, was the woman arrested Sunday at the Peace Bridge linked to the poisoned letter sent to President Trump.

A passage from the letter allegedly sent by Ferrier to President Trump said:



“…I found a new name for you: “The Ugly Tyrant Clown” I hope you like it. You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have US cousins, then [sic] I don’t want the next 4 years with you as president. Give up and remove your application for this election. So I made a “Special Gift” for you to make a decision. This gift is in this letter. If it doesn’t work, I’ll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come. EnjoyFREE REBEL SPIRT”.”

CNN cited a U.S. law enforcement official as saying the woman was carrying a gun and arrested by U.S. authorities, according to the law enforcement official.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“On Sunday afternoon at the Peace Bridge port of entry in Buffalo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered a driver who stopped her vehicle in the pre-primary area, and did not pull forward to report for inspection. Officers responded to the vehicle and engaged the driver. The individual, identified as Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, told officers she was wanted by the FBI for mailing envelopes with ricin to the White House and other locations. Upon a subsequent search, officers discovered a gun, knife and ammunition. CBP officers immediately disarmed Ferrier, secured the weapons, arrested her, and coordinated with the FBI for further investigation. The officers’ quick action should be commended, and exemplifies what we do every day on the frontline of our nation’s borders. CBP remains committed to stopping those who come to this country with the intent to do harm, and we will continue to work with the FBI and Department of Justice on this ongoing investigation.”

U.S. prosecutors in Washington, D.C., are expected to bring charges against her.

Ricin is a highly toxic compound extracted from castor beans that has been used in terror plots. It can be used in powder, pellet, mist or acid form. If ingested, it causes nausea, vomiting and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, followed by failure of the liver, spleen and kidneys, and death by collapse of the circulatory system.

As little as 500 micrograms -- an amount the size of the head of a pin -- can kill an adult. There is no specific test for exposure and no antidote once exposed.