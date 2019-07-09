COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was shot Friday night in North Columbia, according to Columbia police.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Lorick Circle. A woman was to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury to her lower body.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

